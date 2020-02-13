Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 8,018,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

