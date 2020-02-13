Pendal Group Ltd Has $107.07 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $107,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 276,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,634. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

