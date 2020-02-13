Pendal Group Ltd Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,651,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,639,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

