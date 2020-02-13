Pendal Group Ltd Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 12,500,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

