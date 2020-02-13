Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,895,458 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,280,000. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.88. 986,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,946. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

