PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $37.17. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 3,724,688 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,616. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

