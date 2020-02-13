Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Perspecta updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 3,147,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,584. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

