Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Up 8.4% After Earnings Beat

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.13, 3,139,749 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,252,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Perspecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSP)

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

