Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $166,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 21,762,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

