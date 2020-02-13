Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,046. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

