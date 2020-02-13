Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/6/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/6/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/4/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/1/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/28/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,046. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
