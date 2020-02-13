Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Phillips 66 worth $157,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 2,673,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

