Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.46

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.46 and traded as low as $86.20. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 8,139,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $330.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In other news, insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

