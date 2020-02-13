PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 3361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

