Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.30. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 136,162 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 72.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $347,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

