Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.69. 126,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,679. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

