Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 25,277 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 36,620,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

