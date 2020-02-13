Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 8,483,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,390. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,300,496 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,633. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

