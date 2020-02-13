Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 114.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,698,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,710. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

