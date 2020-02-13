Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 2,568,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

