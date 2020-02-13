Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,591,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,231,000 after buying an additional 689,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 205,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.