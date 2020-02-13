Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

