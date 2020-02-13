Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. 12,095,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,949,615. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

