Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.42. 2,853,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,643. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

