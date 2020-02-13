Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.22

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.22 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 17469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,525 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

