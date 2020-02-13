Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. OneMain has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 85.0% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 56.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

