Pivot Token Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $907,474.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.03535308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00258447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00144949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.