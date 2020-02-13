PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.16 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PIVX has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $951,224.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013995 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Binance, YoBit, Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.