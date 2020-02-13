Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,979,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,447,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc focuses on the cultivation and processing of medical and recreational marijuana in North Las Vegas. The company, through its subsidiary Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC, has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It also distributes content relating to the cannabis industry at WeedTV.com.

