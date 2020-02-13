Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 34,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 94,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

About Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

