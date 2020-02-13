Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.74 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of PS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,839. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

