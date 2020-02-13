Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,429,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 487,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 161,573 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,393,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,570. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

