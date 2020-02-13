Points International (TSE:PTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.65

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.65 and last traded at C$24.65, with a volume of 2773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.93 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)
Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.