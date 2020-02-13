Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CFO Sells $38,755.66 in Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Polarityte Inc has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Polarityte by 166.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Polarityte by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

