Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $197,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. William Blair cut Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $131,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,631. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,400. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

