Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $861,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.07 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

