Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF remained flat at $$68.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,763. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

