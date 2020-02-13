Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.75. 1,096,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,150. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

