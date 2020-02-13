Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,733 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Relx comprises about 0.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Relx by 750.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

