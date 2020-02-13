Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,821,000. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $328,213.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $21,050,312 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

