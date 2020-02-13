Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Alphabet worth $1,883,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,518.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

