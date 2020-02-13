Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $4.86 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Polymath has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00803629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,833,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, UEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Koinex, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

