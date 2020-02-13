Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Aramark accounts for about 0.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 133,100.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

ARMK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

