Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $32,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,327 shares of company stock worth $15,230,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,030. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

