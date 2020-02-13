PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock remained flat at $$36.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,250,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

