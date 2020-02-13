Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.03 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), 55,338 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.19.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

