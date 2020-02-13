Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.70. Precipio shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 177,689 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precipio by 8.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.