Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, 1,153,128 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,303,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

The company has a market cap of $463.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.66.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

