Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

