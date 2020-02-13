Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) Insider Acquires £13,300 in Stock

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

LON PRES opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.18. Pressure Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.90 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

