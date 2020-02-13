Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

